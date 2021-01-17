Amazon Quiz Answers For January 17: Play And Win Apple iPhone 12 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz contest is live now on the platform and today's winner will be eligible for winning the Apple iPhone 12 Blue variant. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly. One wrong answer eliminates you from the game. For the unaware, the game is app-only and the quiz is based on general knowledge, current affairs. The daily quiz starts in the morning at 8 AM and will run till 12 PM. You get a few options for each question. Besides, we are also listing the Amazon quiz answers for today (January 17).

Amazon Quiz Details

As the game is not available in the web version. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest. Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game.

Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz. The lucky winner's name can be checked by going to the 'Lucky draw Winner' section and today's prize will be delivered to the winner on or before February 28, 2021.

Amazon Quiz Answers For January 17

Question 1: Which former Indian president's forthcoming memoir is titled 'The Presidential Years'?

Ans- Pranab Mukherjee

Question 2: Roscosmos, who recently launched the Angara A5 rocket, is the space agency of what country?

Ans- Russia

Question 3: Which country was recently announced as the host of the 2030 Asian Games?

Ans- Qatar

Question 4: This monument is dedicated to which famous leader who spent 27 years in prison? (See Quiz Image)

Ans- Nelson Mandela

Question 5: Identify this mountain peak. (See Quiz Image)

Ans- Matterhorn

