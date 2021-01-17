Just In
- 4 hrs ago Week 3, 2021 Launch Roundup: Galaxy S21 Ultra, vivo Y12s, iQOO 7, vivo Y12s, Motorola One 5G And More
-
- 13 hrs ago BSNL Offering OTT Benefits With Add-On Packs
- 15 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2021: Best Offers On Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, And More
- 16 hrs ago Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2021: Offers On Smartphones, Laptops, TVs, Appliances And More
Don't Miss
- News Sikhs For Justice case: NIA to examine role of many including UK based TV journalist
- Sports India vs Australia, 4th Test, Day 2: Visitors reach 161/4 at lunch after losing Rahane, Pujara
- Finance Real Estate Pins Hope On Budget 2021
- Movies Krack Day 7 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja Starrer Continues To Storm The Box Office
- Automobiles 2021 Aprilia RSV4 and RSV4 Factory Revealed: Here Is Everything You Need To Know
- Lifestyle Congratulatory Messages, Wishes & Quotes To Share On The Birth Of A Baby
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In January
- Education Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2021, Download BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2021 at biharboardonline.com
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 17: Play And Win Apple iPhone 12
Amazon daily quiz contest is live now on the platform and today's winner will be eligible for winning the Apple iPhone 12 Blue variant. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly. One wrong answer eliminates you from the game. For the unaware, the game is app-only and the quiz is based on general knowledge, current affairs. The daily quiz starts in the morning at 8 AM and will run till 12 PM. You get a few options for each question. Besides, we are also listing the Amazon quiz answers for today (January 17).
Amazon Quiz Details
As the game is not available in the web version. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest. Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game.
Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz. The lucky winner's name can be checked by going to the 'Lucky draw Winner' section and today's prize will be delivered to the winner on or before February 28, 2021.
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 17
Question 1: Which former Indian president's forthcoming memoir is titled 'The Presidential Years'?
Ans- Pranab Mukherjee
Question 2: Roscosmos, who recently launched the Angara A5 rocket, is the space agency of what country?
Ans- Russia
Question 3: Which country was recently announced as the host of the 2030 Asian Games?
Ans- Qatar
Question 4: This monument is dedicated to which famous leader who spent 27 years in prison? (See Quiz Image)
Ans- Nelson Mandela
Question 5: Identify this mountain peak. (See Quiz Image)
Ans- Matterhorn
-
21,999
-
99,500
-
48,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,900
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065
-
10,865
-
44,999
-
50,150