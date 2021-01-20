Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 20: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest. Today's winner will get a chance to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance as a reward. For the unaware, the Amazon quiz consists of five questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. However, a wrong answer can eliminate from the game.
The contest timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. So, you still have time to participate in the game. The winners of today's contest will be announced later today via a lucky draw. For your convenience, here are we listing today's questions answers.
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 20
Question 1: ICGS Saksham was built by Goa Shipyard Limited for whom?
Ans- Indian Coast Guard
Question 2: What kind of service is eSanjeevani deployed nationally by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare?
Ans- Telemedicine
Question 3: The lotus, the peacock and the banyan tree will be the main themes for what building, being constructed by Tata Projects Ltd?
Ans- New Parliament
Question 4: They are the only big cats that live in groups. What is the group called?
Ans- Pride
Question 5: By what name do we know this statue better?
Ans- The Thinker
Amazon Quiz: How To Play?
At first, you need to know that the game is only available in Amazon mobile app. So, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest.
Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Also, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz. Further, Amazon will contact the winners individually via email or SMS.
