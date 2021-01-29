Amazon Quiz Answers For January 29: Play And Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz contest has gone live and one can get a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering today's questions. However, you need to answer all questions correctly because one wrong answer can eliminate from the game. The Amazon daily quiz starts at 8 AM in the morning and it will run till 12 PM.

The quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The winner's name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' and a total of three participants will be selected as winners. Besides, Amazon will contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Check out here the Amazon quiz answers for today (January 29).

Amazon Quiz Answers For January 29

Q1: Which Cricketer Won The Sir Garfield Sobers Award For ICC Male Cricketer Of The Decade?

Answer: Virat Kohli

Q2: The First Batch Of Trainings At Which Institute Was Launched In Mumbai In December 2020?

Answer: Indian Institute Of Skills

Q3: Motilal Vora, A Veteran Indian Politician Who Recently Passed Away, Served As The Chief Minister Of Which Indian State?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Q4: What Are Cats With This Distinctive M Shaped Marking On Their Foreheads Called?

Answer: Tabby Cat

Q5: To Whom Is This Monument Dedicated To?

Answer: Karl Marx

Amazon Quiz Details

If you are a first-time participant, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. As the game is app-only and it is not available in the web version.

To play the game, first, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account. Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

