Amazon Quiz Answers For January 30: Answer And Win Oppo A53 Smartphone News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and the quiz timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. You can win the Oppo A53 smartphone by answering today's five questions correctly. The questions are based on general knowledge and current affairs as usual and you will get few options under each question.

A total of one participant will be selected as a winner in today's contest. Check out here today's (January 30) Amazon Quiz answers to win the Oppo A53.

Amazon Quiz Answers For January 30

Q1: A New Amazon Prime Series Starring Saif Ali Khan Is Named After Which Of These?

Answer: A Dance Performed By Lord Shiva

Q2: The 'Black Vault'- A Website, Recently Published 2700 Pages Of Declassified CIA Documents On What?

Answer: UFOs

Q3: Who Won The Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award For ICC Female Cricketer Of The Decade?

Answer: Ellyse Perry

Q4: This UNESCO World Heritage Site In South India Was The Capital Of Which Empire?

Answer: Vijayanagar

Q5: What Is This Famous Memorial Known As?

Answer: Mount Rushmore

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?

If you are playing for the first time, you need to know that the game is app-only. Moreover, the winner's name will be posted on the 'Lucky draw Winner' sections on February 14, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before February 28. Amazon will also contact the winners individually via email or SMS. Here is a step-by-step on how to play the Amazon daily Quiz contest.

Step 1: First, install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Then, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account.

Step 3: Now, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz.

