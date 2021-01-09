Amazon Quiz Answers For January 9: Play And Win Fujifilm Instant Camera News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz contest is already live on the platform. Today's lucky winner can get a chance to win the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly. Do note that, one wrong answer can deprive you of winning the prize.

The timing of the Amazon daily quiz is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. As usual, today's questions are also based on current affairs and general knowledge. Check here the correct answers to the Amazon Daily Quiz contest for January 9.

Amazon Quiz Answers For January 9

Question 1. Not being able to decide on a "Word of the year," which publication instead released a "Words of an Unprecedented Year" report in 2020?

Ans- Oxford Dictionary

Question 2: Which of these is India's first Earth-imaging satellite startup that will soon put a constellation of 30 micro-satellites in orbit?

Ans- Pixxel

Question 3: In December 2020, who acquired Boston Dynamics - a company known for their series of dynamic highly-mobile robots?

Ans- Hyundai

Question 4: Known as the East Side Gallery, where is this couple taking their pictures?

Ans- Berlin Wall

Question 5: Name this currency which was invented in 2008.

Ans- Bitcoin

Amazon Quiz: How To Participate?

If you are playing the first time, you need to know that the quiz contest is only available on the Amazon mobile app. So, if you don't have an Amazon app, can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game.

Alternatively, you can scroll down the Amazon homepage on the app to find the Amazon daily quiz. You can know the winner's name by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day.

