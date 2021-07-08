Amazon Quiz Answers For July 8, 2021: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon daily quiz lets participants try their luck at winning the prize. Sometimes, prizes will be in the form of gadgets or appliances while mostly there will be cash prizes that are given as Amazon Pay Balance. Today, July 8, 2021, the Amazon daily quiz is impressive as the online retailer offers a whopping Rs. 50,000 that will be credited to the winner's Pay Balance.

As always, there will be a set of five questions asked under the daily quiz banner in the Funzone section. All you need to do is just enter the contest and provide correct answers to these questions to be eligible to enter the winning prize pool.

Once you answer the questions correctly, you will get to see the prompt stating that winners will be declared on a later date. There will be a lucky draw from where the winner will be chosen for the prize of Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For July 8, 2021

Usually, the questions asked by Amazon will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. If you want to try your luck at winning the prize of Rs. 50,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's Funzone quiz contest from here.

Question 1: In May 2021, which of these ships was decommissioned from the Indian Navy after 41 years of service?

Answer: INS Rajput

Question 2: Which naturalist has been announced as the 2021 winner of the Templeton Prize?

Answer: Jane Goodall

Question 3: In May 2021, which of these became the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season?

Answer: Ana

Question 4: Which Italian artist sculpted this famous statue?

Answer: Michaelangelo

Question 5: Which ancient Indian game is the earliest predecessor of this modern game?

Answer: Chaturanga

That's it! These are the questions and answers for today's quiz contest on Amazon India. Do keep in mind that you cannot participate in the Amazon quiz via the website. It is only a part of the mobile app and you need to participate in it only by downloading and installing the mobile app. Having said that, try your luck at winning Rs. 50,000 prize from the online retailer today.

Best Mobiles in India