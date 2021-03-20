Amazon Quiz Answers For March 20: Play And Win Godrej Split AC Today News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Quiz questions and answers for today are out! Like always, the Amazon Quiz brings in general knowledge and current affairs-related questions for its daily quiz. Today's winners stand a chance to win the Godrej Split AC. Players will need to answer all five questions correctly to stand a chance to win today's prize.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

The Amazon Quiz is quite easy and simple to play, however, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the game. Firstly, the Amazon quiz is app-only, which means you can't access it on the web platform. You will need the Amazon app to play the game, which can be downloaded from either Google Play or App Store.

Once done, log in with your Amazon account or create a new one to play the daily quiz. The Amazon app opens to several shopping items. To find the Amazon Daily quiz, scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can select the Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Select the banner to enter the daily quiz contest.

Lastly, you will need to answer all five Amazon Quiz questions correctly. This will make you eligible to enter the prize pool, from where Amazon will handpick the lucky winners. As noted, the Amazon Quiz lucky winners will get the Godrej Split AC.

Amazon Quiz Answers For March 20

We have made things easier by bringing in the Amazon Quiz for March 20 to you. Here are the questions and the answers for today's quiz:

Question 1. Which company has the 'Vriddhi Supplier Development Program' that aims to empower around 50,000 MSME's for growth?

Answer: Walmart

Question 2. The Russian Direct Investment Fund has recently announced that which vaccine is now registered in 37 countries?

Answer: Sputnik V

Question 3. In which Disney movie do we see this talking snowman?

Answer: Frozen

Question 4. Which book written by this US President, was released in the year 2020?

Answer: A Promised Land

Question 5. What do you call the person who serves and prepares this beverage?

Answer: Barista

