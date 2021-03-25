Amazon Quiz Answers For March 25: Play And Win OnePlus TV News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon Quiz is back with a new dose of questions about general knowledge and current affairs. Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win the OnePlus TV. Of course, the winners will need to answer all five Amazon Quiz questions correctly to enter the prize pool to win a new OnePlus smart TV.

Amazon Quiz: How To Play

Before you play the Amazon Quiz, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be accessed and played only on the Amazon app. If you don't have the app, you can download it from Google Play or the App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account. In case you don't have one, you can always register.

Once done, you can find the Amazon Quiz on the home page. You need to simply scroll down the home page to find the Amazon Quiz banner. Alternatively, you can find the Amazon Quiz under the Menu > Fun Zone > Amazon Quiz. The daily quiz contest as usual and it is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

As usual, there will be a lucky draw to decide the winner. You can enter the lucky draw and be eligible to win the prize only if you answer all the questions correctly and stand a chance to win the OnePlus TV.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

If you are wondering to know what the correct answers are for the set of questions asked on Amazon today, then take a look at the answers we have provided.

Question 1: In February 2021, which Indian was appointed by UN chief Antonio Guterres as Under-Secretary-General?

Answer: Usha Rao-Monari

Question 2: The Mandu festival and the Khajuraho dance festival happens in which Indian state?

Answer: Madhya Pradesh

Question 3: Which country recently hosted the 2021 World Future Fuel Summit?

Answer: India

Question 4: The celebration of which of these German festivals is primarily associated with this drink?

Answer: Oktoberfest

Question 5: Which of these companies founded in a place like this, supplied test and measurement instruments for Disney's 'Fantasia'?

Answer: HP

