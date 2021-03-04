ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Quiz Answers For March 4, 2021: Play And Win Bose Soundbar Today

    By
    |

    Amazon Quiz for today is live with a fresh dose of questions. The Amazon Quiz for today, March 4, 2021, is available to play on the app. Lucky winners stand a chance to win a Bose Soundbar if they answer all five questions correctly. Notably, the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer helps users develop their general knowledge and IQ quotient further.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For March 4, 2021

     

    How To Play Amazon Quiz

    Before diving into the Amazon Quiz questions and answers, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Firstly, the Amazon daily quiz is only an app-based quiz contest and you cannot take part it in from the Amazon website. You need to download and install the Amazon app from the Google Play Store for Android smartphones or the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

    Once downloaded and installed, you will need to register or log in or create an account to pay the quiz contest and win the attractive rewards. Similar to the recent daily quiz contests, today's contest is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 1L59 PM.

    You just have to provide correct answers to the set of five questions that are asked on the Amazon app to be eligible to win the prize, which is the Bose Soundbar. Once you provide the correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw, wherein you might be declared a winner.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For March 4

    We have made things easier for you by listing out the questions and the answers for today's Amazon Quiz. Ensure you tick the correct ones and stand a chance to win the Bose Soundbar today.

    Question 1: The bird 'Monal', the animal 'Kasturi Mrig' and the flower 'BrahmaKamal' - all featured on the 2021 Republic Day tableau of which state?

    Answer: Uttarakhand

     

    Question 2: MINUSMA is a peacekeeping mission by the UN in which country?

    Answer: Mali

    Question 3: What is 'Rakshita' developed by DRDO for CRPF?

    Answer: Bike ambulance

    Question 4: What do you call a group of this animal?

    Answer: Ambush

    Question 5: What is celebrated the day after this festival?

    Answer: Boxing Day

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon apps bose news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 4, 2021, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 4, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X