Amazon Quiz Answers For March 4, 2021: Play And Win Bose Soundbar Today

Amazon Quiz for today is live with a fresh dose of questions. The Amazon Quiz for today, March 4, 2021, is available to play on the app. Lucky winners stand a chance to win a Bose Soundbar if they answer all five questions correctly. Notably, the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer helps users develop their general knowledge and IQ quotient further.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

Before diving into the Amazon Quiz questions and answers, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Firstly, the Amazon daily quiz is only an app-based quiz contest and you cannot take part it in from the Amazon website. You need to download and install the Amazon app from the Google Play Store for Android smartphones or the Apple App Store for iPhone users.

Once downloaded and installed, you will need to register or log in or create an account to pay the quiz contest and win the attractive rewards. Similar to the recent daily quiz contests, today's contest is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 1L59 PM.

You just have to provide correct answers to the set of five questions that are asked on the Amazon app to be eligible to win the prize, which is the Bose Soundbar. Once you provide the correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw, wherein you might be declared a winner.

Amazon Quiz Answers For March 4

We have made things easier for you by listing out the questions and the answers for today's Amazon Quiz. Ensure you tick the correct ones and stand a chance to win the Bose Soundbar today.

Question 1: The bird 'Monal', the animal 'Kasturi Mrig' and the flower 'BrahmaKamal' - all featured on the 2021 Republic Day tableau of which state?

Answer: Uttarakhand

Question 2: MINUSMA is a peacekeeping mission by the UN in which country?

Answer: Mali

Question 3: What is 'Rakshita' developed by DRDO for CRPF?

Answer: Bike ambulance

Question 4: What do you call a group of this animal?

Answer: Ambush

Question 5: What is celebrated the day after this festival?

Answer: Boxing Day

