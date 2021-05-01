Just In
- 17 min ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 1; Get 50,000 Diamond Codes
-
- 2 hrs ago How To Mute Mention Notifications On WhatsApp
- 5 hrs ago Week 18, 2021 Launch Roundup: vivo V21 5G, Samsung Galaxy M42, Moto G20, Realme Buds Q2 And More
- 14 hrs ago Xiaomi Teases Redmi Note 10S Indian Retail Box; 64MP Camera, MIUI 12.5 Tipped
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle On Radhika Madan’s Birthday, Her 5 Stunning Fashion Moments That Left Us Speechless
- News Rajasthan: Vaccination for those in 18-44 age group to begin today
- Finance M&M Set To Acquire 100% In Meru Travel
- Sports IPL 2021: RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Tips, Probable Playing 11 Details
- Automobiles MG ZS Astor Digital Instrument Cluster Spied Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Movies Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: 5 Reasons Why We Fell 'Haule Haule' In Love With Her!
- Education UTET Result 2021 Declared, Check UBSE UTET Result 2021 Link And Pass Percentage
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Sikkim In May
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 1: Your Chance To Get Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is undoubtedly one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in India. Apart from discount offers, Amazon also gives users a chance to win several rewards like the Amazon Pay balance, smartphones, and so on. This can be done by answering all five questions correctly on the Amazon Quiz on the app.
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 1
We've made things easier and brought to you the Amazon Quiz answers right here. You simply need to head over to the Amazon app and start playing the quiz to stand a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here are the quiz questions and answers for today:
Question 1: A stone from Sita Eliya temple will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Where is the Sita Eliya temple located?
Answer: Sri Lanka
Question 2: Girl Gang, a track by New Zealand singer Gin Wigmore, has been announced as the official song for what?
Answer: 2022 ICC Women's World Cup
Question 3: Bison is a variant of which supersonic jet aircraft used by the Indian Air Force?
Answer: MiG-21
Question 4: This Disney movie's main character's look was majorly inspired by whom?
Answer: Tom Cruise
Question 5: Alyssa Milano inspired what Disney Princess with this color hair?
Answer: Ariel
How To Play Amazon Quiz?
As noted, the Amazon Quiz can be accessed only on the app. In case you don't have the app, you can download it from Google Play or the App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or create a new one if you don't have one. To note, the Amazon daily quiz contest is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate.
Do note that answering all the five questions asked in the quiz contest doesn't make you a winner. It is just an eligibility criterion to enter the lucky draw from where the winner will be picked. You will be declared a winner only if you are chosen in the lucky draw as well. Amazon will announce the winner tomorrow from the Quiz Contest Winners section and should claim the prize within seven days.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940
-
15,999
-
18,507
-
11,560