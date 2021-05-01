Amazon Quiz Answers For May 1: Your Chance To Get Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon is undoubtedly one of the most popular e-commerce platforms in India. Apart from discount offers, Amazon also gives users a chance to win several rewards like the Amazon Pay balance, smartphones, and so on. This can be done by answering all five questions correctly on the Amazon Quiz on the app.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 1

We've made things easier and brought to you the Amazon Quiz answers right here. You simply need to head over to the Amazon app and start playing the quiz to stand a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here are the quiz questions and answers for today:

Question 1: A stone from Sita Eliya temple will be used in the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Where is the Sita Eliya temple located?

Answer: Sri Lanka

Question 2: Girl Gang, a track by New Zealand singer Gin Wigmore, has been announced as the official song for what?

Answer: 2022 ICC Women's World Cup

Question 3: Bison is a variant of which supersonic jet aircraft used by the Indian Air Force?

Answer: MiG-21

Question 4: This Disney movie's main character's look was majorly inspired by whom?

Answer: Tom Cruise

Question 5: Alyssa Milano inspired what Disney Princess with this color hair?

Answer: Ariel

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

As noted, the Amazon Quiz can be accessed only on the app. In case you don't have the app, you can download it from Google Play or the App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account or create a new one if you don't have one. To note, the Amazon daily quiz contest is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate.

Do note that answering all the five questions asked in the quiz contest doesn't make you a winner. It is just an eligibility criterion to enter the lucky draw from where the winner will be picked. You will be declared a winner only if you are chosen in the lucky draw as well. Amazon will announce the winner tomorrow from the Quiz Contest Winners section and should claim the prize within seven days.

