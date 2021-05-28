Just In
- 31 min ago OnePlus Nord CE ‘Core Edition’ Pricing, Sale Tipped; Everything You Need To Know
- 1 hr ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For 28; Get Multiple Rewards With These Easy Steps
- 5 hrs ago Flipkart Shop From Home Sale 2021: Discount Offer On Infinix Smartphones
- 17 hrs ago Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 With 120Hz Display Leaked Online; Alternative To iPad Pro?
Don't Miss
- Finance Govt Considering FDI Policy Tweak To Facilitate Privatisation of BPCL
- News West Bengal Class 10, 12 exams 2021 to be held in July-August
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki WagonR Facelift XL5 With Toyota Badge Spied Testing Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Sports England-bound India women's cricket team gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, second jab in UK
- Movies Nick Jonas Reveals How He Informed Wife Priyanka Chopra About His Accident
- Lifestyle Maharani Promotions: Huma Qureshi’s Mirror-Work Suit Is Ideal For Festive Occasions
- Education TSBIE 2021: Telangana State Intermediate Class 12 Board Exam Practicals Postponed
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In June
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 28: Here’s Your Chance To Bag Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and you will get a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering today's questions. As we already know the daily quiz now runs 24 hours, which is from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.
Do note that one wrong answer can eliminate you to enter the prize pool. The Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. So, we are here listing all the correct answers to make your job easier.
Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play, Prize, Criteria
The process of the Amazon daily quiz remains the same. So, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can click on Amazon daily quiz banner to start the game.
A total of two participants will get a chance to win the prize that will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be given to the winner on or before June 30, 2021. Amazon will contact the winner individually and you can also check the winners' name in the winner section on June 12.
To play Amazon daily quiz, you need to keep your mind some criteria such as you should not be an employee of Amazon and should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof.
Amazon Quiz Answers For May 28
Q1: Which Indian Sportsperson Has Been Chosen For The Inaugural Edition Of The Chhattisgarh Veerni Award?
Answer: Dutee Chand
Q2: Guillermo Lasso Has Been Elected As The New President Of Which South American Country?
Answer: Ecuador
Q3: Billionaire Olivier Dassault, Who Passed Away Recently, Was A Member Of Parliament In Which Country?
Answer: France
Q4: How Many Legs Does This Animal Have?
Answer: 10
Q5: In Which Marvel Movie Do We See This Character For The First Time?
Answer: Guardians Of The Galaxy
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119