Amazon Quiz Answers For May 28: Here’s Your Chance To Bag Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and you will get a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering today's questions. As we already know the daily quiz now runs 24 hours, which is from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

Do note that one wrong answer can eliminate you to enter the prize pool. The Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. So, we are here listing all the correct answers to make your job easier.

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play, Prize, Criteria

The process of the Amazon daily quiz remains the same. So, you need to download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can click on Amazon daily quiz banner to start the game.

A total of two participants will get a chance to win the prize that will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be given to the winner on or before June 30, 2021. Amazon will contact the winner individually and you can also check the winners' name in the winner section on June 12.

To play Amazon daily quiz, you need to keep your mind some criteria such as you should not be an employee of Amazon and should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof.

Amazon Quiz Answers For May 28

Q1: Which Indian Sportsperson Has Been Chosen For The Inaugural Edition Of The Chhattisgarh Veerni Award?

Answer: Dutee Chand

Q2: Guillermo Lasso Has Been Elected As The New President Of Which South American Country?

Answer: Ecuador

Q3: Billionaire Olivier Dassault, Who Passed Away Recently, Was A Member Of Parliament In Which Country?

Answer: France

Q4: How Many Legs Does This Animal Have?

Answer: 10

Q5: In Which Marvel Movie Do We See This Character For The First Time?

Answer: Guardians Of The Galaxy

