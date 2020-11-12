ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 12: Play And Win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

    By
    |

    Like other days, you will get a chance to win interesting gifts today as well through Amazon's daily quiz contest. The Amazon Quiz for today (November 12) is live now and today's winner can get a chance to win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. You can search the questions by going to the Home page > Menu tab > Programs and Features > FunZone. Do note that, you have to answer all five questions correctly before 12 PM (noon)today.

    The winner's name will be announced later on the same day via lucky draw. Today's questions are also based on general knowledge as usual. You have to choose the correct answer and you can win the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. Here are all five questions and answers for today's Amazon Quiz contest.

    1. Which former Australia Test captain recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket?

    Answer: Shane Watson

    2. Indian origin Wavel Ramkalawan has recently become the President of which country?

    Answer: Seychelles

    3. On 19th October 2020, SANT was test-fired by the DRDO at Chandipur test range. What kind of missile is SANT?

    Answer: Anti-tank

    4. Also mentioned by Shakespeare in the Merchant of Venice, what are these boats called in Venice which are a major tourist attraction?

    Answer: Gondola

    5. Which famous electrical engineer is known to have fallen in love with such a bird?

    Answer: Nikola Tesla

    Story first published: Thursday, November 12, 2020, 11:26 [IST]
