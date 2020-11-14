ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 14: Here's Your Chance To Bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest and the Amazon Quiz for today (November 14) is live now. By answering today's questions, you can get a chance to bag Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance. For the unaware, one can also transfer their Amazon Pay balance to their bank account and other apps such as Paytm, Google Pay. The contest commences at 8 AM morning and runs through 12 PM. Here are all details about the Amazon Quiz and answers for today (November 14).

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 14

     

    Amazon Quiz For November 14

    The Amazon quiz contest gives customers the opportunity to win a variety of prizes including gadgets, Amazon Pay balance. Below each question, you will find some options in which you have to choose the correct one. Today's questions are also based on general knowledge, current affairs as usual. You have to participate in the quiz contest by going to Amazon Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Notably, you can only participate via Amazon mobile app.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 14

    1. Which country's first-ever Metro train service, the Orange Line, has recently started its commercial operation in October 2020?

    Answer- Pakistan

    2. If the 'donkey' is fighting the 'elephant' in terms of symbols used for political parties, which country is having elections?

    Answer- USA

    3. Recently commissioned into the Indian Navy on October 22, 2020, what is the name of the anti-submarine warfare stealth corvette?

    Answer- INS Kavaratti

    4. In which city is this famous tourist attraction located?

    Answer- Sydney

    5. How many times has the Brazil national team won the men's edition of the World Cup in this sport?

    Answer- 5

    Saturday, November 14, 2020, 10:46 [IST]
