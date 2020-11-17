Amazon Quiz Answers For November 17: Play And Win Havells Prolife Digi 1230-watt Air Fryer News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Quiz for today (November 17) is live now. By answering five questions today, you can get a chance to grab the Havells Prolife Digi 1230-watt Air Fryer. The Amazon daily quiz contest timing is 8 AM to 12 PM morning and you can only participate via the Amazon mobile app. The winner will be announced by today itself via lucky draw.

One can check the winner's name by going to the winner section. Besides, Amazon is hosting multiple contests on its platform such as 'Students Day Quiz', 'Men's Day Quiz', and more. Check here are all details about the Amazon Quiz and answers for today (November 17).

Amazon Quiz For November 17

One can get a chance to win various electronic products, Amazon Pay balance, and gadgets by participating on Amazon Quiz contest. For the unaware, Amazon quiz contest is based on general knowledge, current affairs. One can search the quiz by going to Amazon mobile app > Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Also, you can search the quiz by going to Amazon Homepage and scroll down in the app.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 17

1. Which country recently assumed the Chairmanship of International Labour Organisation's governing body after a gap of 35 years?

Answer- India

2. Da-Jiang Innovations is a leading manufacturer of what in the world?

Answer- Drones

3. Fehmarnbelt Tunnel, the world's longest immersed tunnel, is going to connect Germany with which country?

Answer- Denmark 4. Which company created this humanoid robot?

Answer- Honda

5. What is the type of sushi in the front of the picture known as?

Answer- Nigiri Sushi

