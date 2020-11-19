Amazon Quiz Answers For November 19: Here's Your Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz contest is in full swing where you can get a chance to bag various gifts including gadgets, Amazon Pay balance. The contest starts at 8 PM and runs till 12 PM. The Amazon quiz for today (November 19) is already live now and the five questions of this contest focus on general knowledge and current affairs.

If you are playing the game for the first time, you can enter the game by going to the Amazon mobile app > Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone.

Amazon Quiz Details

There will be some options under each question and you have to choose the correct one. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. The winner will be announced via lucky draw as usual and you can know the winner's name by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Alternatively, Amazon is hosting multiple games on its platform including 'Spin And Win', 'Men's Day quiz'. Check here all details about today's (November 19) Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 19

Question 1: The upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson stars Colin Farrell as which iconic Batman villain?

Answer- The Penguin

Question 2: The Maharashtra state government has released INR 57 crores recently for ASHA workers. What does ASHA stand for?

Answer- Accredited Social Health Activists

Question 3: In a match against Inter Milan in November 2020, which Real Madrid stalwart scored his 100th goal for the club?

Answer- Sergio Ramos

Question 4: This smartphone is manufactured by a company from which country?

Answer- China

Question 5: This is a picture of a monument from which city?

Answer- Aurangabad

Best Mobiles in India