ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 19: Here's Your Chance To Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon daily quiz contest is in full swing where you can get a chance to bag various gifts including gadgets, Amazon Pay balance. The contest starts at 8 PM and runs till 12 PM. The Amazon quiz for today (November 19) is already live now and the five questions of this contest focus on general knowledge and current affairs.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 19

     

    If you are playing the game for the first time, you can enter the game by going to the Amazon mobile app > Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone.

    Amazon Quiz Details

    There will be some options under each question and you have to choose the correct one. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. The winner will be announced via lucky draw as usual and you can know the winner's name by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Alternatively, Amazon is hosting multiple games on its platform including 'Spin And Win', 'Men's Day quiz'. Check here all details about today's (November 19) Amazon quiz answers.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 19

    Question 1: The upcoming Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson stars Colin Farrell as which iconic Batman villain?

    Answer- The Penguin

    Question 2: The Maharashtra state government has released INR 57 crores recently for ASHA workers. What does ASHA stand for?

    Answer- Accredited Social Health Activists

    Question 3: In a match against Inter Milan in November 2020, which Real Madrid stalwart scored his 100th goal for the club?

    Answer- Sergio Ramos

    Question 4: This smartphone is manufactured by a company from which country?

    Answer- China

    Question 5: This is a picture of a monument from which city?

    Answer- Aurangabad

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X