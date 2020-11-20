Amazon Quiz Answers For November 20: Here's Your Chance To Bag mCaffeine Skin Care Kit News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Quiz for November 20 (today) is live now. However, today's gift is different from other days. By answering today's questions, you can get a chance to win the mCaffeine Skin Care Kit. For participating in this game, you need to download Amazon mobile app as it is not available in the web version. If you don't have the app you can download it by going to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Notably, you have to choose the correct answer from the given options. One wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Check here all details about Amazon Quiz and how to participate to win mCaffeine Skin Care Kit at the Amazon Quiz for November 20.

Amazon Daily Quiz

Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. The contest timing is 8 AM to 12 PM. The winner will be selected via lucky draw. One can check the winner's name by going to the winner section in the app. To play the game, you have to head over to Amazon mobile app > Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Check out the Amazon Quiz answers for November 20.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 20

Question 1: What asteroid named for the Greek goddess of the soul do astronomers believe may contain over $10,000 quadrillion worth of metals?

Answer- 16 Psyche

Question 2: The Sardar Patel Zoological Park is one of the latest tourist attractions in which state?'

Answer- Gujarat

Question 3: In ESG funds, if E stands for Environment, S stands for Social, what does G stand for?

Answer- Governance

Question 4: A franchise from Mumbai city recently won its ______ Indian Premier League title.

Answer- 5th

Question 5: This fort is located in which Indian city, also known for landmarks such as the Jai Vilas Palace?

Answer- Gwalior

