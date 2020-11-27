ENGLISH

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 27: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon Quiz series has continued for a while now, giving players a chance to win exciting prizes and cash in the form of Amazon Pay balance. Apart from this, winners also stand a chance to win other prizes like trending gadgets like smartphones or smartwatches, and so on. The Amazon Quiz answers for today (November 27) is listed below.

    Amazon Quiz Answers: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance

     

    How To Play Amazon Quiz For November 27

    Today's Amazon Quiz winners get Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. If you have already played the Amazon Daily Quiz, you might be knowing the rules. For one, the Amazon Quiz can be played only on the Amazon app on your Android or iOS devices. The Quiz is open for entries till 12 PM and all the entries will be pooled ina lucky draw. The winners will be announced as part of the lucky draw.

    Accessing the Amazon Quiz is quite easy. Open the Amazon app > select Menu > Programs and Features > Fun Zone. Here you can see the daily quiz section. Do note, you need to answer all the questions correctly to be eligible to win the lucky prize. Like always, Amazon asks questions based on current affairs and general knowledge.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 27

    Here are the Amazon Quiz answers for November 27:

    • Prince Khalifa bin Salman al-Khalifa, the world's longest-serving prime minister, recently passed away. He was the PM of which country?

    Answer: Bahrain

    • What name is given to the COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the National Research Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow?

    Answer: Sputnik V

    • The 2020 film Ammonite is loosely inspired by the life of which British paleontologist, played by Kate Winslet?

    Answer: Mary Anning

    • In which city is this landmark with an alliterative name located?

    Answer: New York

    • In some places, this food item is known by a name associated with which of these German cities?

    Answer: Frankfurt

    Story first published: Friday, November 27, 2020, 10:04 [IST]
