Amazon Quiz Answers For November 30: Play And Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Daily Quiz and Flipkart Trivia Quiz give users the opportunity to win multiple gifts every day. Amazon has a variety of gadgets, Amazon Pay balance as gifts, whereas Flipkart gives you Super coins, discount vouchers which can be used only on its platform. However, one can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account as well.

Amazon Quiz for November 30 is already gone live. The e-commerce platform is giving a chance today to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly. Do note that, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Check here all details about the Amazon Quiz.

Amazon Quiz Details

The Amazon Quiz focuses on current affairs and general knowledge. You can see four options under each question and you have to choose the correct one. The winner will be selected via lucky draw as usual and you can know the winner's name by going to the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day.

For the unaware, the quiz timing is 8 Am to 12 PM and it is only available on Amazon mobile app. To enter the game, you need to go to the Amazon mobile app > Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Here are all details about the Amazon Quiz and answers for today (November 30).

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 30

Question 1. India's first roll-on roll-off passenger ferry (Ro Pax) service was launched between Hazira and Ghogha in which state?

Answer: Gujarat

Question 2. Whose record of becoming the year end World No. 1 for six years, did Novak Djokovic equal in 2020?

Answer: Pete Sampras

Question 3. King Rama X is the reigning monarch of which country?

Answer: Thailand

Question 4. Which of these royal titles features in a popular item sold by this company in India?

Answer: Maharaja

Question 5. Which company gets its name from this great scientist?

Answer: Tesla

Best Mobiles in India