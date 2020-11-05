Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For November 5: Play And Win Saregama Carvaan Premium, Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon Quiz series for the festive season is in full swing, giving participants a chance to win Amazon Pay balance and other goodies. Like the previous Amazon daily quiz, the November 5 Amazon Quiz is live now and includes general knowledge questions. Here's how to participate and win bonus prizes at the Amazon Quiz for November 5.
Amazon Quiz For November 5: Details
Today's quiz prize includes a Saregama Carvaan Premium. Additionally, participants stand a chance to win several tech gadgets including smartphones, and so on. Plus, winners also stand a chance to win an Amazon Pay balance in addition to the Saregama Carvaan Premium offer. Like always, the Amazon quiz for November 5 quizzes focus on product trivia general knowledge, and current affairs.
Amazon Quiz For November 5: How To Play
Step 1: You need to download the Amazon app to play the Amazon Quiz for November 5. It's not available on the web version.
Step 2: Once you have the app, log in with your Amazon account to be eligible to play the Amazon Quiz. If you don't have one, you can sign up.
Step 3: Open the app and scroll down to find the Amazon Quiz for November 5. You can also find the quiz under Menu > FunZone > Quiz.
Step 4: Start the quiz and answer all the questions correctly to stand a chance to win the prizes.
Amazon Quiz Answers For November 5
- Which airline has started serving meals onboard an Airbus A380 as a marketing drive, while the aircraft is parked at the Changi airport?
Answer: Singapore Airlines
- The word vaccination originates from the Latin word Vacca, and reflects the origin of the process. What does the word mean?
Answer: Cow
- Of which country was Nursultan Nazarbayev the President from 1990 till 2019 till his resignation?
Answer: Kazakhstan
- Which arch-monument is found just opposite this historic luxury hotel?
Answer: Gateway of India
- Which virtual assistant would greet you if you were to use this device?
Answer: Cortana
