    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 5: Play And Win Saregama Carvaan Premium, Amazon Pay Balance

    By
    |

    Amazon Quiz series for the festive season is in full swing, giving participants a chance to win Amazon Pay balance and other goodies. Like the previous Amazon daily quiz, the November 5 Amazon Quiz is live now and includes general knowledge questions. Here's how to participate and win bonus prizes at the Amazon Quiz for November 5.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 5: Win Saregama Carvaan Premium

     

    Amazon Quiz For November 5: Details

    Today's quiz prize includes a Saregama Carvaan Premium. Additionally, participants stand a chance to win several tech gadgets including smartphones, and so on. Plus, winners also stand a chance to win an Amazon Pay balance in addition to the Saregama Carvaan Premium offer. Like always, the Amazon quiz for November 5 quizzes focus on product trivia general knowledge, and current affairs.

    Amazon Quiz For November 5: How To Play

    Step 1: You need to download the Amazon app to play the Amazon Quiz for November 5. It's not available on the web version.

    Step 2: Once you have the app, log in with your Amazon account to be eligible to play the Amazon Quiz. If you don't have one, you can sign up.

    Step 3: Open the app and scroll down to find the Amazon Quiz for November 5. You can also find the quiz under Menu > FunZone > Quiz.

    Step 4: Start the quiz and answer all the questions correctly to stand a chance to win the prizes.

    Amazon Quiz Answers For November 5

    • Which airline has started serving meals onboard an Airbus A380 as a marketing drive, while the aircraft is parked at the Changi airport?

    Answer: Singapore Airlines

    • The word vaccination originates from the Latin word Vacca, and reflects the origin of the process. What does the word mean?

    Answer: Cow

    • Of which country was Nursultan Nazarbayev the President from 1990 till 2019 till his resignation?

    Answer: Kazakhstan

    • Which arch-monument is found just opposite this historic luxury hotel?

    Answer: Gateway of India

     
    • Which virtual assistant would greet you if you were to use this device?

    Answer: Cortana

    Story first published: Thursday, November 5, 2020, 9:55 [IST]
