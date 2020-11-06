Amazon Quiz Answers For November 6: Play And Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

To make your festive season more enjoyable, Amazon India is hosting a daily Quiz series. On Amazon Quiz, you can get various gifts along with Amazon Pay balance by answering all the questions correctly. One can play the game every morning between 8 AM and 12 PM and the name of the winner will be announced on the same day on the Amazon Quiz answers section.

The Amazon Quiz for November 6(today) is already live. With the correct answer to today's questions, you can get a chance to win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay balance. Here are all details about the Amazon Quiz and answers for today (November 6).

Amazon Quiz For November 6

You can play the game by going to Amazon Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. If you don't have an account on Amazon, you can easily create one with your contact number or email id. Do note that, you can play the game only on Amazon app, not on the web version. Like other days, today's questions are also based on sports, history, general knowledge.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 6

1. Which of these cricketers who has played only a solitary first class game so far, was picked for the Indian T20I squad to tour Australia?

Answer: Varun Chakravarthy

2. Crucible is the first major original title published by the gaming division of which of these companies?

Answer: Amazon

3. Ohud Almalki, who now holds the world record for the largest coffee painting, is an artist from which country?

Answer: Saudi Arabia

4. This monument is found on which denomination of the Indian Currency?

Answer: 500

5. Unknowingly, Vincent Van Gogh painted which planet in this painting?

Answer: Venus

