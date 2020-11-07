Amazon Quiz Answers For November 7: Here's Your Chance To Win Dinnerware Set News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon Quiz for today (November 7) is live now, you can get a chance to win a dinnerware set today by answering all five questions correctly. As a part of the festive season, Amazon India is hosting a daily based quiz contest, and it kicks at morning 8 AM and runs through 12 PM. For those who unaware of the contest, you can play on your mobile app, not on the web version.

The name of the winner will be declared later on the same day and it will be chosen via lucky draw. Check out the five questions and answers for today's quiz contest and how can you get a dinnerware set.

Amazon Quiz Answers For November 7

Like always, today's questions are also based on general knowledge and sports. If you are playing for the first time, you can find the quiz by going to Amazon Homepage and scroll down in the app. Besides, one can also find the quiz by going to the Amazon Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone.

1. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani recently inaugurated the longest Bus Rapid Transit System of India in which city?

Answer: Surat

2. In a first, which country has facial recognition as part of their national identity scheme (through it one can access government services)?

Answer: Singapore

3. In October 2020 for the first time ever, India started cultivation of which spice in Himachal Pradesh in an attempt to be self-reliant?

Answer: Asafoetida

4. Which of these countries men's teams has won 15 Olympic medals and 11 world championship medals in this sport?

Answer: Hungary

5. Name this animal, which shares its name with a famous brand of car from Chevrolet

Answer: Impala

