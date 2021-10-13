Amazon Quiz Answers For October 13, 2021: Win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest which now runs for 24 hours. The quiz commences at 12:00 AM and lasts till 11:59 PM (today). Amazon quiz for October 13 will give you a chance to bag Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance. You can use the Amazon Pay balance for shopping on the e-commerce site or can also transfer it to your bank account. Check out all details about the Amazon quiz for today (Oct 13).

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?

Firstly, you need to download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. You can find the daily quiz banner at the top and now click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Quiz Prize For October 13, 2021, & How To Collect?

There is a total of one prize that will be given under today's contest and winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section by Oct 14 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Further, the prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before November 30, 2021.

One must know that there are some criteria for Amazon games such as one should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Besides, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Daily Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. There are a total of five questions for the daily quiz contest and you will also get few options under each question. Do note that, you need to answer all the questions correctly as one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Below here check all the correct answers for today's (Oct 13) quiz.

Amazon Quiz Answers For October 13, 2021

Q1: Which city has been marked the world's safest city by the Economist Intelligence Unit in 2021?

Answer: Copenhagen

Q2: Which word, a mashup of "COVID-19 immunity" and "mRNA", was chosen to name the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine?

Answer: Comirnaty

Q3: Which sportsperson was given the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Games?

Answer: Naomi Osaka

Q4: Which Disney animated movie is based on this character?

Answer: Tangled

Q5: Who is the lead character's best friend in this book series?

Answer: Rowley Jefferson

