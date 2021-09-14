Amazon Quiz Answers For September 14, 2021: Chance To Win Rs. 10,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz is live on the platform. One can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering today's (September 14) questions correctly. However, one wrong answer can deprive you to enter the prize pool. To make your job easy, we are listing all the correct answers for September 14, 2021.

Amazon Daily Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz now starts at 12:00 AM and will run till 11:59 PM. It is also only available in Amazon mobile app. Under this contest, a total of 4 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. The winners' names will be posted on the winner section by September 15 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. The prize will be credited to the winners' accounts on or before October 31, 2021.

You also need to follow some criteria to play the game such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?

If in case, you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then scroll down to find the daily quiz banner and now click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 14

Question 1: In which sport did Nethra Kumanan represent India at the 2020 Olympics, the first women to do so?

Answer: Sailing

Question 2: Who runs a social media platform HerCircle.in aimed at empowering women?

Answer: Nita Ambani

Question 3: What is planned to be given out through ATMs in various Indian states under Centre's pilot project "Annapurti" scheme?

Answer: Rice

Question 4: Which insect does this vehicle share its name with?

Answer: Beetle

Question 5: Which country discovered water in the atmosphere of this natural satellite through the device CHACE?

Answer: India

Best Mobiles in India