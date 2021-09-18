Amazon Quiz Answers For September 18: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest which will give you a chance to win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly. The Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and will also give you few options under each question. Do note that, one wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. So, if you are looking for the correct answers, let's dig into the details.

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?

The Amazon quiz is only available in Amazon mobile app. So, if you do not have the app on your phone then download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

After that, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then scroll down to find the daily quiz banner and now you can click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz now runs 24 hours which starts at 12:00 AM and will run till 11:59 PM. Under the Amazon daily quiz for Sep 18, one participant will be selected as the winner by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section by September 19 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. The prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before October 31, 2021.

There are some criteria for Amazon games such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 18

Question 1: Who defeated the world's No. 1 ranked men's player Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Answer: Alexander Zverev

Question 2: What is the GI tagged Bhavani Jamakkalam, manufactured in Erode district, Tamil Nadu?

Answer: Carpets

Question 3: Whitney Wolfe Herd become a billionaire after her dating app raised over $2.2 billion in the initial IPO. What is the name of her app?

Answer: Bumble

Question 4: Which character from the animated movie series, "Ice Age" is obsessed with this tree-nut?

Answer: Scrat

Question 5: In which city is the headquarters for this luxury fashions brand located?

Answer: Paris

