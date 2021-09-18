Just In
- 38 min ago Tarbull MusicMate 550 Neckband Earphones With Preloaded Music Announced: Price, Features
- 57 min ago TCL 65C725 QLED 4K TV Review: Ample Features For Modern-Day Needs
- 9 hrs ago List Of Apple iPhones That Have eSIM Capability
- 17 hrs ago iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 13 Mini Vs iPhone 13 Pro Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
Don't Miss
- Finance Central Government Relaxes Provisions of TDS For Scheduled Tribes: Check Report
- Movies Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Offered Rs 4 Crore To Participate In Bigg Boss 15; Actors To Bid Goodbye To Yeh Rishta?
- News Situation in Afghanistan, radicalisation, terror recruitment get top billing at high level security meet
- Sports Mack is back! Vinales tops Day 1 at Misano
- Lifestyle Ananta Chaturdashi 2021: Check Out Ganesh Visarjan 2021 Date, Puja Time And Significance
- Automobiles TVS Ventures Into Personal E-Mobility Business With EGO Movement; All-Cash Deal Through Its Subsidiary
- Travel 10 Stunning Places To Visit In Winter In Kerala
- Education AFCAT Result 2021: Check IAF AFCAT Exam Result 2021 Link And Cut-off
Amazon Quiz Answers For September 18: Win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon is back with its daily quiz contest which will give you a chance to win Rs. 50,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering five questions correctly. The Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and will also give you few options under each question. Do note that, one wrong answer will eliminate you from the game. So, if you are looking for the correct answers, let's dig into the details.
Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Play?
The Amazon quiz is only available in Amazon mobile app. So, if you do not have the app on your phone then download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.
After that, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then scroll down to find the daily quiz banner and now you can click on the banner to start the game.
Amazon Quiz Details
Amazon daily quiz now runs 24 hours which starts at 12:00 AM and will run till 11:59 PM. Under the Amazon daily quiz for Sep 18, one participant will be selected as the winner by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section by September 19 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. The prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before October 31, 2021.
There are some criteria for Amazon games such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.
Amazon Quiz Answers For September 18
Question 1: Who defeated the world's No. 1 ranked men's player Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?
Answer: Alexander Zverev
Question 2: What is the GI tagged Bhavani Jamakkalam, manufactured in Erode district, Tamil Nadu?
Answer: Carpets
Question 3: Whitney Wolfe Herd become a billionaire after her dating app raised over $2.2 billion in the initial IPO. What is the name of her app?
Answer: Bumble
Question 4: Which character from the animated movie series, "Ice Age" is obsessed with this tree-nut?
Answer: Scrat
Question 5: In which city is the headquarters for this luxury fashions brand located?
Answer: Paris
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
7,999
-
47,999