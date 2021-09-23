Amazon Quiz Answers For September 23, 2021: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz is now live on the e-commerce site which will run till 11:59 PM (today). For the unaware, Amazon daily quiz now runs 24 hours which starts at 12:00 AM everyday. Amazon quiz for September 23 will give you a chance to bag Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. You can use the Amazon Pay balance for shopping on the e-commerce site or can also transfer it to your bank account. Check out all details about the Amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Daily Quiz: How To Find?

The Amazon quiz is only available in Amazon mobile app. So, if you do not have the app on your phone then download the Amazon mobile app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. After that, go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the daily quiz banner and now click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Daily Quiz Details

Amazon daily quiz focuses on general knowledge and current affairs. There are a total of five questions for the daily quiz contest. You need to answer all the questions correctly as one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game. Below here we are listing today's (Sep 23) questions' answers to make your job easy.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 23

Q1: On 6th August ______ day is observed to commemorate a tragic day in human history. Fill in the blanks with the name of a city

Answer: Hiroshima

Q2: On August 26th, Mother Teresa was born in Skopje, located in which current day country?

Answer: North Macedonia

Q3: India won 11 medals at the recently concluded World Junior Wrestling Championships held in which country?

Answer: Russia

Q4: This breed of cat, takes its name from the former name of which country?

Answer: Thailand

Q5: What food substance do these insects prepare?

Answer: Honey

Amazon Quiz Prize For September 23, 2021

There are a total of two prizes that will be given under today's contest and winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. The winner's name will be posted on the winner section by Oct 8 and Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Further, the prize will be credited to the winner's account on or before October 31, 2021.

Additionally, there are some criteria for Amazon games such as you should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). Also, if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate.

