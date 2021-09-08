Amazon Quiz Answers For September 8, 2021: Win Rs. 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Amazon daily quiz lets participants try their luck at winning the prize. Sometimes, prizes will be in the form of gadgets or appliances while mostly there will be cash prizes that are given as Amazon Pay Balance. Today, September 8, 2021, the Amazon daily quiz is impressive as the online retailer offers Rs. 20,000 that will be credited to the winner's Pay Balance.

As always, there will be a set of five questions asked under the daily quiz banner in the Funzone section. All you need to do is just enter the contest and provide correct answers to these questions to be eligible to enter the winning prize pool.

Once you answer the questions correctly, you will get to see the prompt stating that winners will be declared on September 8, 2021 that is tomorrow. There will be a lucky draw from where the winner will be chosen for the prize.

Amazon Quiz Answers For September 8, 2021

Usually, the questions asked by Amazon will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. If you want to try your luck at winning the prize of Rs. 20,000, then you can check out the correct answers for today's Funzone quiz contest from here.

Question 1: In July 2021, the world's first 3D-printed steel bridge was opened to the public in which city?

Answer: Amsterdam

Question 2: The Olympic motto was amended in 2021 by adding what English word to the old motto?

Answer: Together

Question 3: The US Air Force released an artistic rendering of its new B-21 stealth bomber, known by which nickname?

Answer: Raider

Question 4: Complete the tagline for this place - "The ____ place on earth".

Answer: Happiest

Question 5: When this fountain is open, roughly ______ is thrown into it every day. Fill in the blanks

Answer: 3000 Euros

That's it! These are the questions and answers for today's quiz contest on Amazon India. Do keep in mind that you cannot participate in the Amazon quiz via the website. It is only a part of the mobile app and you need to participate in it only by downloading and installing the mobile app. Having said that, try your luck at winning Rs. 20,000 prize from the online retailer today.

