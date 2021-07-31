Amazon Quiz Answers For Today; Your Chance To Win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay Rewards News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon hosts several quizzes on its platform, generally based on trivia, current affairs, and so on. The Amazon Quiz winners today stand a chance to win Rs. 30,000 Amazon Pay balance. Of course, they will need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Here's everything about the Amazon Quiz and its answers for today.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

We have made things easy by bringing in all the questions for Amazon Quiz and their answers right here. Here are the Amazon Quiz answers for today:

Question 1: Which tech giant recently launched its new publishing tool called 'Bulletin' with the aim of promoting independent writers?

Answer: Facebook

Question 2: Darbar Move used to be a traditional practice of shifting the Civil Secretariat and other government offices in which state/UT?

Answer: Jammu and Kashmir

Question 3: According to a list published by Brand Finance, which Indian brand has been named the world's strongest hotel brand in 2021?

Answer: Taj Hotels

Question 4: Which sport uses this ball?

Answer: Baseball

Question 5: What type of dog is this, that is bred by the Chukchi people for sled pulling?

Answer: Husky

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

There are a couple of factors to keep in mind before playing the Amazon quiz. Firstly, you will need the Amazon app to play this quiz. If you don't have the app, you can download it from Google Play or App Store. Next, sign in using your Amazon account or else create a new one. Once done, you can now play the Amazon Quiz and stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

After you've logged in, you can find the Amazon Quiz under Menu > Fun Zone. Amazon hosts several such quizzes and even offers smartphones and other gadgets as winning prizes. You can try your luck in all these Amazon Quizzes.

As noted, the Amazon Quiz for July 31 offers Rs. 30,000 as a reward in form of Amazon Pay. Today's quiz is live now, running from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to enter and try your luck at the Amazon Quiz. The winners will be announced on August 15.

