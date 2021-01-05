Just In
Amazon Quiz Answers For January 5: You Can Win Philips Induction Cooktop
Amazon quiz answers for the day (January 5) are here. If you answer the quiz contest conducted for the mobile app users of the e-commerce portal, then you can get the chance to take part in the lucky draw and win a Philips Induction Cooktop. Notably, the quiz comprises questions pertaining to general knowledge and current affairs.
How To Play January 5 Amazon Quiz
Keep in mind that the Amazon quiz can be played only via the app. So, if you don't have the app, then you need to install it on your smartphone either from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once it is installed, you need to log in to your Amazon account or create a new account to play the daily quiz contest and win attractive discounts.
Once you open the Amazon app, you will have to scroll down the homepage to find the quiz contest section. Also, you can find it under Menu -> Fun Zone -> Select Daily Trivia Quiz -> Daily Quiz. The quiz contest will be hosted between 8 AM and 12 PM everyday. Today, you will be able to win a Philips Induction Cooktop on answering the questions correctly. The prize differs each day and it can be in the form of cash rewards that will be credited as Amazon Pay balance as well. A lucky draw will be hosted for all those who answer correctly and the winners will be announced later.
January 5 Amazon Quiz Answers
Question 1: Which of these films ... Action Short Film"?
Answer 1: Shameless
Question 2: What is the capital of Denmark?
Answer 2: Copenhagen
Question 3: Who topped the Forbes' powerful women list for the 10th consecutive year?
Answer 3: Angela Merkel
Question 4: Though its logo is a galloping horse, this car brand's logo was inspired by an emblem on which of these?
Answer 4: Fighter plane
Question 5: Built with a technique known as Ashlar where stones are fitted without mortar, what is this ancient site called?
Answer 5: Machu Picchu
