Want To Win OnePlus TV? Check Out Amazon Quiz Answers For May 13, 2021

Amazon Quiz is back with a new dose of questions about general knowledge and current affairs. Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win the OnePlus TV. Of course, the winners will need to answer all five Amazon Quiz questions correctly to enter the prize pool to win a new OnePlus smart TV.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Before you play the Amazon Quiz, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind. Firstly, the Amazon Quiz can be accessed and played only on the Amazon app. If you don't have the app, you can download it from Google Play or the App Store. Next, you will need to log in with your Amazon account. In case you don't have one, you can always register.

Once done, you can find the Amazon Quiz on the home page. You need to simply scroll down the home page to find the Amazon Quiz banner. Alternatively, you can find the Amazon Quiz under the Menu -> Fun Zone -> Amazon Quiz. The daily quiz contest as usual and it is live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.

As usual, there will be a lucky draw to decide the winner. You can enter the lucky draw and be eligible to win the prize only if you answer all the questions correctly and stand a chance to win the OnePlus TV.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

If you are wondering to know what the correct answers are for the set of questions asked on Amazon today, May 13, 2021, then take a look at the answers we have provided.

Question 1: Which state recently declared Amboli region in Western Ghats as a 'Biodiversity Heritage' site?

Answer: Maharashtra

Question 2: Which country will host the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup?

Answer: India

Question 3: What is Ever Given owned by Shoei Kisen Kaisha?

Answer: Container ship

Question 4: Name the popular chocolate spread that is created with these nuts by Ferrero.

Answer: Nutella

Question 5: Which ancient civilization worshipped this animal and depicted their Gods with them too?

Answer: Egypt

As mentioned earlier, if you provide these answers in today's quiz on Amazon, you will be able to enter the lucky draw and try your luck at winning the OnePlus TV prize.

