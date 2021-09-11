Amazon Quiz Answers For September 11, 2021: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon quiz for September 11, 2021 is running live now with a fresh dose of questions. Today's Amazon quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance, allowing users to purchase on the popular e-commerce platform. Like always, the Amazon Quiz involves questions based on current affairs and general knowledge, which needs to be answered correctly.

How To Play Amazon Quiz

The Amazon Quiz is quite easy to play and a great chance to win some Amazon Pay balance in your account. However, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Amazon Quiz. Firstly, the quiz can be accessed only via the app, which can download the Amazon app on Google Play or the App Store.

Once downloaded, you will need to sign in with your Amazon account, or you can create a new one if you don't have one. If you win the Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000, it will get credited into your Amazon account. The Amazon Quiz runs from 12 AM to 11:59 PM, giving you ample time to participate in the quiz.

The Amazon Quiz is part of the several fun zone activities on the app. To find the Amazon daily quiz, scroll through the home page till you find Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can open the Menu tab > Fund Zone > Amazon Quiz. As noted, today's winner stands a chance to win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

Here are the questions and answers for Amazon Quiz for September 11, 2021.

Question 1: Mirabai Chanu won India's first medal at the Tokyo Olympics in which sport?

Answer: Weightlifting

Question 2: Which veteran athlete was known as "miracle mom" from Chandigarh?

Answer: Mann Kaur

Question 3: At age 82, which Mercury 13 astronaut candidate became the oldest person to fly into space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket?

Answer: Wally Funk

Question 4: Identify this animal whose name is devired from the Sanskrit word meaning "spotted one".

Answer: Cheetah

Question 5: Who discovered the four largest moons of this planet?

Answer: Galileo Galilei

That's it! These are the Amazon Quiz answers for September 11, 2021 wherein you can win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

