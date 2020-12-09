Amazon Quiz Answers Today December 9: Win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon quiz answers for today (December 9) is live now, giving players a chance to win some exciting prizes. Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. Apart from this, Amazon also has some other exciting prizes like fitness trackers and other goodies for winners. Here are the Amazon quiz answers for today:

Amazon Quiz For December 9: How To Play

Like most daily quizzes, the Amazon Quiz also keeps changing the questions every day. The Amazon daily quiz topics are generally related to current affairs, world events, Indian history, and general knowledge. There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before you enter the quiz. For one, the quiz can be played only on the Amazon app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or App Store.

Amazon has detailed the complete rules and regulations of the daily quiz. The game is live from 8 AM to 12 PM, which means you still have a chance to win Rs. 25,000 Amazon Pay balance. You can find the complete steps and instructions on the Amazon app under 'Details of the Contest' and 'How to Enter'.

To play the Amazon quiz, open the app, and scroll down to find the Amazon daily quiz and other 'spin-and-win' games. If it isn't available on the home page, you can find it under the Menu tab. Here, Programs and Features > Fun Zone to find the Amazon daily quiz. Do note, you need to answer all five questions correctly to be part of the winning prize pool.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 9

Which recently celebrated festival is also known as Surya Shasthi?

Answer: Chhath

The RuPay card was recently launched in which neighbouring country?

Answer: Bhutan

The Last Dance' is an award-winning 2020 sports documentary about which sports team?

Answer: Chicago Bulls

This is a character from which famous series?

Answer: Star Wars

This picture must have been taken in which continent?

Answer: Africa

Best Mobiles in India