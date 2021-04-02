Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 2, 2021: Win Samsung Smart TV News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The online retailer Amazon India provides a slew of lucrative deals and discounts for its users on a daily basis. Besides the daily quiz contest, there are other seasonal quizzes as well that let users win prizes in the form of products or Amazon Pay Balance. As usual, the daily quiz for today is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM today, April 2, 2021. If you answer all the questions correctly, then you get a chance to win a Samsung Smart TV.

For the uninitiated, on providing the correct answers to all the five questions asked in today's quiz contest, you will be taken to the lucky draw pool. If you are fortunate enough to be selected in this, then you will be declared a winner and will be rewarded with a Samsung Smart TV. Do keep in mind that the winner will be announced on the declaration date later this month.

As the e-commerce portal has a lot of users, we are constantly getting traction with the daily quiz contest answers that we post. Likewise, today, April 2, 2021, we have come up with the set of five questions asked today and the corresponding answers. Do check out these answers and try your luck in today's quiz contest.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 2, 2021

Here are the Amazon quiz contest answers for today's set of questions.

Question 1: Which city intends to have the first undersea tunnel of India by the year 2023?

Answer: Mumbai

Question 2: Which country recently opened a National Ministry for Extraterrestrial Space Affairs, The Moon and Other Celestial Bodies?

Answer: Nicaragua

Question 3: Who is the first woman to serve as the United States secretary of the treasury?

Answer: Janet Yellen

Question 4: In the nursery rhyme "The Farmer in the Dell", what did this domestic animal take?

Answer: Mouse

Question 5: What recreational and competitive adventure sport is being performed by the man in the picture?

Answer: Paragliding

That's it! You can provide these answers and get a chance to win a Samsung Smart TV from Amazon.

