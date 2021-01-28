Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 28, 2021: Win Amazon Echo 4th Gen News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India is back with another quiz for the new day. Today, January 28, 2021, you can check out the Amazon quiz contest on the app and win an exciting prize. Wondering what the reward for today is? Well, you will be able to get an Amazon Echo 4th Gen smart speaker.

Usually, the online retailer provides Amazon Pay balance of varying amounts, iPhone 12 and other rewards. Today, you will be able to win the 4th Gen smart speaker from the retailer's Echo brand if you answer all questions correctly and get a chance to be selected as a winner in the lucky draw as well.

As always, the daily quiz on Amazon India will be live from 8 AM to 12 PM today. You can get to know the winners of the daily quiz later today from the same section on the Amazon app.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For January 28

Check out the correct answers for the Amazon quiz contest for January 28, 2021.

Question 1: Madhya Pradesh has launched India's first hot air balloon safari in which national park?

Answer: Bandhavgarh National Park

Question 2: Founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921, which is also the oldest Central University in India?

Answer: Visva-Bharati

Question 3: USA has recently announced plans to have the first nuclear reactor built at which place by the end of 2026?

Answer: Moon

Question 4: This airlines shares its name with which of the following?

Answer: A colour

Question 5: This device was widely used in Western Europe to do what up until the sixteenth century?

Answer: Keep time

How To Play Amazon Quiz January 28

To play the Amazon quiz, you need to install the Amazon shopping app on your Android or iOS device. Open the app and sign in or create an account. Now, you need to either scroll down the homepage or search for funzone to get the daily quiz contest among others. Click on Start to commence the quiz and you will get five questions with multiple choice answers. Just choose the correct answer and get a chance to win attractive prizes. Remember that if many users answer correctly, then the winner will be selected for the lucky draw based on the time taken to answer all questions.

Best Mobiles in India