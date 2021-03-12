Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 12, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India has hosted yet another fresh daily quiz contest as it is a new day full of hopes. Today, March 12, 2021, 10 fortunate winners of the Amazon quiz contest will be able to win an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 15,000. Notably, the quiz contests hosted by the online retailer helps users develop their general knowledge and IQ quotient further.

Similar to the recent daily quiz contests, today's contest is also live for 24 hours starting from 12 AM to 1L59 PM. You just have to provide correct answers to the set of five questions that are asked on the Amazon app to be eligible to win the prize. Once you provide the correct answers, you will be chosen for the lucky draw, wherein you might be declared a winner among nine others.

Amazon Quiz March 12, 2021 Answers

As mentioned above, you need to provide correct answers for the daily quiz contest. You can check out the answers from here so that you get a chance to take part in the lucky draw.

Question 1: Robert Irwin has been awarded the Natural History Museum's Wildlife Photographer of the Year award 2020 for his drone image of what?

Answer: Bushfire in northern Australia

Question 2: Al-Amal is the first ever uncrewed space exploration mission to Mars by which country?

Answer: UAW

Question 3: In January 2021, who became the second Indian captain and Asian skipper to win a Test series in Australia?

Answer: Ajinkya Rahane

Question 4: How many phases are there of this satellite?

Answer: 8

Question 5: Which horoscope sign is associated with this sea creature?

Answer: Cancer

As we know earlier, this is only an app-based quiz contest and you cannot take part it in from the Amazon website. You need to download and install the Amazon app register or log in or create an account to pay the quiz contest and win the attractive rewards.

Best Mobiles in India