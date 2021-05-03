Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 3, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon has several fun quizzes on its platform that give away exciting prizes. For instance, there is the Amazon Funzone T20 Cricket Zone quiz, the Amazon Funzone Jackpot Quiz that lets you win an Apple MacBook Pro, and so on. Additionally, there is the Amazon daily quiz, that lets you win attractive prizes and cash rewards in the form of Amazon Pay Balance. It comprises a set of five questions based on general knowledge.

Today's Amazon Quiz winners stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance. Like always, the Amazon daily quiz is based on general knowledge, history, and current affairs. Those who answer the five questions correctly enter the prize pool, out of which Amazon will select the winners who get Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

How To Play Amazon Quiz?

Playing the Amazon Quiz is quite easy, however, there are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the game. Firstly, the Amazon quiz is app-only, which means you will need the Amazon app to play the game. One can download the Amazon app from Google Play or App Store.

Once done, log in with your Amazon account or create a new one. Next, scroll down the Amazon home page till you find the Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can select the Menu > Fun Zone > Daily Quiz. Select the banner to enter the daily quiz contest.

Amazon Quiz Answers For Today

We've made things easier by bringing in the quiz questions and answers here. Ensure that you select the right ones to stand a chance to win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance.

Question 1: The Ratle Hydroelectric Plant is currently under construction on which river in India?

Answer: Chenab

Question 2: In March 2021, which country decided to amend the country's constitution with provisions that include climate and biodiversity protection?

Answer: France

Question 3: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Manika Batra - all qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in which sport?

Answer: Table Tennis

Question 4: What is the name of this fish, who was Nemo in Disney's Finding Nemo?

Answer: Clownfish

Question 5: In which of these cities did the first 'Modern' edition of this sporting event take place in 1896?

Answer: Athens

These are the questions and answers for today's quiz contest on Amazon.

