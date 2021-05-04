ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Want To Win Fujifilm Instant Camera? Check Out Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 4, 2021

    By
    |

    Amazon India is known for hosting numerous contests and quizzes under the Funzone section. One of the contests is the daily quiz that is live for 24 hours. Well, the quiz on Amazon India is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM every day. Notably, the online retailer hosts the quiz contest only on its mobile app and not on the website.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 4, 2021

     

    Today, May 3, 2021, the Amazon quiz contest will provide the winner(s) with a Fujifilm Instant Camera as the prize. To win this prize, you need to answer all the questions asked by the Funzone quiz correctly. If you fail to provide the correct answer even for one question, then you will not be eligible to win the prize.

    Once you answer correctly, you will be taken to a lucky draw that will have all the other users who have answered correctly. Amazon will host the lucky draw to pick the winners and declare the names later via the Winners section in the Funzone.

    Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 4, 2021

    It is very important to answer the questions correctly to be eligible to win the prize, a Fujifilm Instant Camera in today's quiz contest. In that case, you can check out the answers to the quiz contest today, May 4, 2021 from here. We make it easy for you by providing the questions and right answers for the same.

    Question 1: Which two rivers will be connected under the first project of the National River Linking Project?

    Answer: Ken and Betwa

    Question 2: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, which won the Best Feature Film award at the 67th National Film Awards, is made in which language?

    Answer: Malayalam

    Question 3: Which international organisation recently adopted 'Sinatra Doctrine' to counter China's growing influence in Europe?

    Answer: European Union

     

    Question 4: Extending this branch to someone means that you extend to them what?

    Answer: Peace

    Question 5: What is this type of cat called?

    Answer: Bengal Cat

    So, these are the answers that will help you become eligible to win a Fujifilm Instant Camera in today's Amazon quiz contest under the Funzone section.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: amazon apps news
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2021

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X