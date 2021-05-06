Just In
- 5 min ago Free Fire Redeem Codes For May 6 Gets You 4x MP40, Sneaky Clown Weapon Loot Crate
-
- 4 hrs ago Mother's Day Gift Ideas: Best Smart Bands Gift Your Mother
- 13 hrs ago 'From The Desk Of Donald J. Trump' Social Media Platform Launched, Yet Another Trump Antic?
- 15 hrs ago Aiwa ESBT-460 Wireless Neckband Review: Affordable Segment Gets Tough Competition
Don't Miss
- News Centre says aid from international community to fight COVID-19 allocated to states
- Movies Rashmi Rocket Producer On Editor Ajay Sharma's Demise: We Can't Believe He Is Gone
- Finance 3 Banks That Offer You Savings Interest Of Upto 7%
- Sports Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid 3-1 agg: Werner and Mount secure all-English Champions League final
- Automobiles Hyundai AX1 Micro SUV Revealed: Design, Engine Specs & Other Details
- Education Board Game, A Tool To Teach MBA Course, Says IIM Professor Mrityunjay Tiwary
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Madhya Pradesh In May
- Lifestyle Mother’s Day 2021: Top 5 Saree-Gift Ideas Depending On The Kind Of Saree Your Mother Likes
Want Dyson Air Purifier? Check Out Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 6, 2021
It is another new day and another new daily quiz contest on Amazon India. Well, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products across categories. Besides this, it is also hosting numerous quiz contests and spin and win contests are available for users to win enticing gifts.
Talking about today's quiz contest, Amazon India is hosting a 24-hour quiz that comprises a set of five questions. This quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and if you provide correct answers to all five questions, then you can win a Dyson Air Purifier as a prize.
Usually, the Amazon quiz contest questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. So, you can try your luck and answer these questions to enter the winning pool. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw, then you will win the prize.
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 6, 2021
Given that you will be able to win the prize of Dyson Air Purifier in today's quiz contest only if you answer all the questions correctly, Gizbot has come up with the correct answers for today's set of questions. Check out these answers before you head on to the Amazon app and attempt to answer the questions.
Question 1: As of 2021, Kangana Ranaut is the actress with the second-most National Awards, after whom?
Answer: Shabana Azmi
Question 2: Permanent Indus Commission is a bilateral commission to discuss water sharing between India and which other country?
Answer: Pakistan
Question 3: What title was used by UNCTAD for the recent update of their Trade and Development Report 2020?
Answer: Out of the frying pan ... Into the fire?
Question 4: The tail of this animal helps with what during running?
Answer: Balance
Question 5: The second book printed in what language, translated from French, is about this game?
Answer: English
That's it! These are the Amazon quiz contest answers that will make you eligible to win a Dyson Air Purifier from the online retailer. However, there may be many people providing correct answers and only the lucky draw will decide the winner. Amazon will announce the winner on the declaration day later this month.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,433
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940