Want Dyson Air Purifier? Check Out Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 6, 2021

It is another new day and another new daily quiz contest on Amazon India. Well, the online retailer is providing attractive discounts and offers on a slew of products across categories. Besides this, it is also hosting numerous quiz contests and spin and win contests are available for users to win enticing gifts.

Talking about today's quiz contest, Amazon India is hosting a 24-hour quiz that comprises a set of five questions. This quiz is live from 12 AM to 11:59 PM and if you provide correct answers to all five questions, then you can win a Dyson Air Purifier as a prize.

Usually, the Amazon quiz contest questions will be based on general knowledge and current affairs. So, you can try your luck and answer these questions to enter the winning pool. If you are fortunate enough to be chosen in the lucky draw, then you will win the prize.

Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For May 6, 2021

Given that you will be able to win the prize of Dyson Air Purifier in today's quiz contest only if you answer all the questions correctly, Gizbot has come up with the correct answers for today's set of questions. Check out these answers before you head on to the Amazon app and attempt to answer the questions.

Question 1: As of 2021, Kangana Ranaut is the actress with the second-most National Awards, after whom?

Answer: Shabana Azmi

Question 2: Permanent Indus Commission is a bilateral commission to discuss water sharing between India and which other country?

Answer: Pakistan

Question 3: What title was used by UNCTAD for the recent update of their Trade and Development Report 2020?

Answer: Out of the frying pan ... Into the fire?

Question 4: The tail of this animal helps with what during running?

Answer: Balance

Question 5: The second book printed in what language, translated from French, is about this game?

Answer: English

That's it! These are the Amazon quiz contest answers that will make you eligible to win a Dyson Air Purifier from the online retailer. However, there may be many people providing correct answers and only the lucky draw will decide the winner. Amazon will announce the winner on the declaration day later this month.

