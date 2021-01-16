Amazon Quiz Contest Answers January 16: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are on a fresh new day, another new Amazon daily quiz is here for users. Well, you can go to the Amazon app and answer the questions for today's quiz contest and win Rs. 5,000 of Amazon Pay Balance that will be credited to your account.

Similar to the daily quiz contests, today's Amazon quiz is also valid only until 12 PM. Once you provide correct answers to all the questions, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. Only the winners of the lucky draw will get the Amazon Pay balance as claimed above. The winners of today's contest will be announced later today.

January 16 Amazon Quiz Contest Answers

Well, if you were looking for the correct answers for today's Amazon quiz contest, then here we have listed the same for you.

Question 1: Bhubaneswar and Rourkela are two cities chosen to host the 2023 Men's World Cup of which sport?

Answer: Field Hockey

Question 2: Chuck Yeager, a World War II fighter ace who recently passed away, became the first person to do what on October 14, 1947?.

Answer: Fly faster than the speed of sound

Question 3: A royal bengal tiger was spotted above the unusual 3,000 m altitude in which country for the first time?

Answer: Nepal

Question 4: Who 'discovered' this fruit in Guadeloupe in 1493?

Answer: Columbus

Question 5: The picture shows someone picking out a book on a person of which nationality

Answer: German

How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest

If you are a first time participant, then you need to download the Amazon app as the quiz contest will be live only on the app. Once the app is downloaded, you should head on to the funzone at the bottom of the homepage or search for it to play the quiz.

