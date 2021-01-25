Amazon Quiz Contest Answers January 25: Win Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As we are on a fresh new day, another new Amazon daily quiz is here for users. Well, you can go to the Amazon app and answer the questions for today's quiz contest and win Rs. 5,000 of Amazon Pay Balance that will be credited to your account.

Similar to the daily quiz contests, today's Amazon quiz is also valid only until 12 PM. Once you provide correct answers to all the questions, you will be chosen for the lucky draw. Only the winners of the lucky draw will get the Amazon Pay balance as claimed above. The winners of today's contest will be announced later today.

January 25 Amazon Quiz Contest Answers

Well, if you were looking for the correct answers for today's Amazon quiz contest, then here we have listed the same for you.

Question 1: Which country recently became the first country in the world to approve sale of lab-grown chicken meat?

Answer: Singapore

Question 2: The Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel recently dedicated which basin, the 8th producing basin of India, to the nation?

Answer: Bengal Basin

Question 3: US Vice president Mike Pence recently announced that the United State's Space Force enlistees will be referred to as what?

Answer: Guardians

Question 4: Which of these clubs has the footballer featured in this visual NOT represented?

Answer: Barcelona

Question 5: Which famous band was this singer part of?

Answer: Queen

How To Play Amazon Quiz Contest

If you are a first time participant, then you need to download the Amazon app as the quiz contest will be live only on the app. Once the app is downloaded, you should head on to the funzone at the bottom of the homepage or search for it to play the quiz.

