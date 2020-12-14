Amazon Quiz For December 14: Here's Your Chance To Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon daily quiz is live now and one can win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering the five questions correctly. For the unaware, the contest timing is morning 8 AM to 12 PM. So, you still have some time to participate. Amazon daily quiz is giving you the chance to win exciting prizes including gadgets, Amazon Pay balance, and more. Even, one can transfer the Amazon Pay balance to their bank account. Check out all details about the amazon daily quiz.

Amazon Quiz Details

The Amazon daily quiz based on the current affairs general knowledge and it is available only Amazon mobile app. If you don't have an Amazon account, can download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the contest. Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners will be declared on the 'Lucky Draw Winner' section later on the same day. Here, we are listing Amazon Quiz answers for today (December 14).

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 14

Question 1. The province of Kalimantan is going to be the new capital of which country?

Answer: Indonesia

Question 2. Which most-followed female on Instagram recently released her latest album 'Positions'?

Answer: Ariana Grande

Question 3. Tarun Gogoi, who recently passed away, served as the Chief Minister of which Indian state from 2001 to 2016?

Answer: Assam

Question 4. Known for its canals, this is the capital city of which country?

Answer: Netherlands

Question 5. Which world champion in this sport, also briefly led the official fantasy football league of the Premier League last year?

Answer: Magnus Carlsen

