Amazon Quiz For December 15: Play And Win Skybags Luggage Set News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is giving you a chance to win the Skybags Luggage Set by answering today's questions correctly. The e-commerce platform is back with its daily quiz contest and will run till 12 PM. There are a total of five questions and you will get a few options below each question. You need to select the correct one; however, one wrong answer can eliminate you from the game.

For the first time players, the Amazon quiz focuses on current affairs and general knowledge, and the gifts comprise gadget products, Amazon Pay balance, and many goodies. Do note that, the Amazon Quiz is only available on the Amazon mobile app. Check out here how to play the Amazon daily quiz to win exciting prizes.

Amazon Quiz: How To Play?

If you don't have an Amazon account you need to download it from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Then you can create an account and once it created you can head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. The winner's name will be announced later on the same day in the 'Lucky Draw Winner ' section. For your convenience, we are listing the questions and answers to the Amazon quiz contest for December 15.

Amazon Quiz Answers For December 15

Q1: Which Indian Bank Merged With Singapore's DBS Bank In November 2020?

Answer: Lakshmi Vilas Bank

Q2: Against Which Team Did Diego Maradona Score The (In)Famous 'Hand Of God' Goal In The 1986 World Cup?

Answer: England

Q3: Spotify, Mojang, King And Klarna - Are All Well Known Startups From Which Country?

Answer: Sweden

Q4: Which Of These Artists 'Campbell's Soup Cans' caused a sensation in the art world?

Answer- Andy Warhol

Q5- Name this animal.

Answer- Armadillo

Best Mobiles in India