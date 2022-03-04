Amazon Quiz: Here’s How To Get iPhone 13 For Free News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon has now announced a news quiz contest named Amazon Special Edition spin & win iPhone 13. The contest will give you a chance to get the iPhone 13 for free which is currently selling starting at Rs. 73,990. It is a spin and win contest which means you will have to click on the pointer to spin the wheel. Then answer one question correctly to enter the prize pool.

The quiz will run until March 17, 2022, and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. Apart from the iPhone 13, you can also get a chance to win the Amazon Pay balance. However, it is also important to note that you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped. Check here how to play the Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win Quiz to win free iPhone 13.

Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win iPhone 13: How To Play

Firstly, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Once you install the app, you need to log in to your Amazon account or you can also create a new account by giving your contact details.

Now, open the Amazon app and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone Inspiration section to find the contest. Then swipe down to get the Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win iPhone 13. Now spin the wheel and answer one question which answer is enlisted below here.

Question: What is the square root of "4"?

Answer: 2

Amazon Special Edition Spin & Win Quiz Prizes & How To Collect

The Amazon Special Edition Spin Win quiz has a total of six slices where one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time". If the pointer is stopped on the "better luck next time" option, you will be eliminated from the game. Other prizes include:

Apple iPhone 13 (1 winner)

Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance (1 winner)

Rs. 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance (2 winners)

Rs. 1,000 Amazon Pay Balance (20 winners)

Rs. 500 Amazon Pay Balance (20 winners)

After Amazon confirms winners, Amazon will contact each winner individually via SMS or Email. Also, the winner's names will be posted to the winner section on March 18, 2022, and the prize will be delivered to the winner on or before May 31, 2022.

