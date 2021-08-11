Amazon Rakhi Edition Spin And Win Quiz: Chance To Win Echo Dot, Smartphone, Hair Straightener, And More News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner. To make the occasion more special, Amazon is back with another spin & win quiz contest where one can get a chance to win a smartphone, smartwatch, Echo Dot, and among others. For the unaware, the game is only available on Amazon mobile app and will be live till August 22. Check out here all details about Amazon Rakhi Edition Quiz Spin & Win contest.

Amazon Rakhi Edition Quiz Spin And Win Contest Details And Prizes

Like other spin & win contests, this one also consists of a total of six slices. Among them, one slice is mentioned as "better luck next time".The winner will be selected by a random draw of lots and one can check the winner's names by going to the winner section on August 23, 2021.

There are also some criteria such as if you or your family member is an Amazon employee then you are not eligible to participate, one should be of age 18 years or above and you should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID).

Below here we're listing prizes that you can winfrom''Amazon Rakhi Edition Quiz Spin And Win''contest. However, you will be eligible to claim only one prize on which the pointer of the spin wheel stopped.

Mobile phone (1 winner)

Watch (1 winner)

Echo Dot (1 winner)

Trimmer (1 winner)

Hair Straightener (1 winner)

Amazon Rakhi Edition Quiz Spin And Win Contest: How To Play?

As mentioned above, the Amazon Rakhi Edition Quiz is available on the mobile version. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Then head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the ''Amazon Rakhi Edition Quiz Spin & Win banner'' and click on that to start the game. Lastly, click on the pointer to spin the wheel and you need to answer one question correctly.

Question: Which of the following is done primarily while celebrating Raksha Bandhan?

Answer: Tying a rakhi

