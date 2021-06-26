Amazon Realme Buds Q2 Quiz Answers: Chance To Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Amazon is a platform that allows users to win several prizes through its quiz contest. Now, the e-commerce site has announced the Realme Buds Q2 quiz where one can win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay balance by giving all correct answers. You can use this balance for shopping on Amazon or can transfer your bank account as well.

We already know one wrong answer can eliminate from the game. So, if you are looking for correct answers, you are at the right place. Here we are listing Realme Buds Q2 quiz answers.

How To Find Amazon Realme Buds Q2 Quiz

If you do not have an Amazon app on your phone then download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone. Then you can see the Realme Buds Q2 quiz under the ''Win gadgets from your favorite brands'' section. Finally, you can click on the banner to start the game.

Amazon Realme Buds Q2 Quiz: Timing, Prize, Criteria

Amazon Realme Buds Q2 Quiz will run until July 26, and the winners' names will be announced on July 27, 2021. One can check the names at the winner section and Amazon will contact the winner individually. Under this contest, 20 participants will be selected as winners by a random draw of lots. However, there are also some criteria like one should not be an employee of Amazon and should be 18 years or above and need valid identity proof.

Amazon Realme Buds Q2 Quiz Answers

Question 1: Which is the latest True Wireless Earbuds recently launched by realme among the following? Hint: The first sale of these earbuds will be on 30th June, 12 PM

Answer: realme Buds Q2

Question 2: Realme Buds Q2 comes with the state of the art ANC technology that gives you a premium music experience. What does ANC stand for?

Answer: Active Noise Cancellation

Question 3: The 480mAh Large Li-ion Battery on the realme Buds Q2 is capable of providing how many hours of playtime?

Answer: Up to 28 hours

Question 4: Realme Buds Q2 comes with the latest Bluetooth Version BT v5.2 for a seamless connection. What other features do the earbuds have?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Realme Buds Q2 supports Google Fast Pair for hassle-free and instant connection to your smartphone

Answer: TRUE

