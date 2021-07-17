Just In
- 27 min ago Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition India Launch Roundup: Expected Price, Specifications, And Sale
- 1 hr ago Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Brings Several Rewards From Google Play; Fest Date, Time, Other Details
- 8 hrs ago Croma Discount Offers On Music Devices, Headphones, Earphones, Home Theaters, And More
- 12 hrs ago OnePlus Nord 2 Geekbench Scores Revealed; Dimensity 1200 AI SoC, 12GB RAM Reaffirmed
Don't Miss
- News With recovery rate reaching 97.31%, India records 38,079 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
- Movies Bhumi Pednekar- A Brilliant Actress Who Made The Most Unique Entry Into Bollywood
- Sports West Indie vs Australia 5th T20I: Lewis leads WI to 4-1 T20I series win over Australia
- Finance Petrol Prices Continue To Surge Despite Falling Crude Internationally
- Education GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021 Science Stream Today
- Automobiles Ola Electric Scooter Spotted In All Colour Options: Pink, Black Or Blue, What’s Your Pick?
- Lifestyle Rahul Vaidya- Disha Parmar Wedding: The Bride-To-Be’s Mehendi Look Is All About Cute Hairstyle And Pink Makeup
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Rajasthan In August
Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize
Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are all set to be launched in India on July 23. The dedicated pages of these accessories have already gone live on Amazon India. Now, the online retailer has hosted a new quiz contest under the Prime Day games section under the Funzone section.
The Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo quiz contest is live from July 16 to August 15. There will be 20 winners in this contest and each winner will get an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000. The winners will be announced on August 31.
Like the other quiz contests on Amazon, this one also requires you to provide correct answers to all the questions that are asked to be able to win the prize. Make sure to answer the questions in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to increase your chances of winning the prize.
Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Quiz Answers
Question 1: Which is the latest Wireless Bluetooth Headphones being launched by Realme?
Answer: Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo
Question 2: The battery on the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is capable of providing how many hours of playtime?
Answer: Up to 17 hours
Question 3: Which of the following features describe the new Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo?
Answer: All of the above
Question 4: The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo uses _____ algorithm that significantly reduces the surrounding noise so that your voice can be heard clearly during phone calls.
Answer: Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)
Question 5: Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo supports Magnetic Fast Pair, where you can separate the buds to continue the track and clip them together to disconnect and save battery life.
Answer: TRUE
These are the correct answers for all questions asked as a part of the Amazon Reame Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Once you answer these questions correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw, which will help you win the prize of Rs. 10,000 as mentioned above. Make sure you answer the questions within 5 seconds for each question to increase your winning chances.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,999
-
17,663
-
1,11,990
-
22,766
-
22,156
-
33,000
-
22,947
-
16,999
-
2,01,290
-
69,990