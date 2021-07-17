ENGLISH

    Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 10,000 Prize

    By
    |

    Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are all set to be launched in India on July 23. The dedicated pages of these accessories have already gone live on Amazon India. Now, the online retailer has hosted a new quiz contest under the Prime Day games section under the Funzone section.

     

    The Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo quiz contest is live from July 16 to August 15. There will be 20 winners in this contest and each winner will get an Amazon Pay Balance of Rs. 10,000. The winners will be announced on August 31.

    Like the other quiz contests on Amazon, this one also requires you to provide correct answers to all the questions that are asked to be able to win the prize. Make sure to answer the questions in less than 5 seconds for each question to be able to increase your chances of winning the prize.

    Amazon Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Quiz Answers

    Question 1: Which is the latest Wireless Bluetooth Headphones being launched by Realme?

    Answer: Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

    Question 2: The battery on the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is capable of providing how many hours of playtime?

    Answer: Up to 17 hours

    Question 3: Which of the following features describe the new Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo?

    Answer: All of the above

    Question 4: The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo uses _____ algorithm that significantly reduces the surrounding noise so that your voice can be heard clearly during phone calls.

    Answer: Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

    Question 5: Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo supports Magnetic Fast Pair, where you can separate the buds to continue the track and clip them together to disconnect and save battery life.

    Answer: TRUE

    These are the correct answers for all questions asked as a part of the Amazon Reame Buds Wireless 2 Neo. Once you answer these questions correctly, you will be taken to the lucky draw, which will help you win the prize of Rs. 10,000 as mentioned above. Make sure you answer the questions within 5 seconds for each question to increase your winning chances.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 9:40 [IST]
