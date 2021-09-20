Amazon Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Quiz: Win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Amazon India hosts numerous quiz contests for its users every other day, wherein it lets them win lucrative prizes. Now, on account of the festive season, the online retailer is hosting a slew of quiz contests for users. In a recent move, the online retailer is hosting the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max quiz under the Funzone section. As its name indicates, this quiz contest lets fortunate participants win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

The ongoing quiz went live on September 15 and will be up until October 18. There will be three winners and they will be announced after the contest comes to an end and the winners will get their prizes delivered to them by December 3, 2021. As it is a quiz related to the Redmi smartphone, all five questions asked will also be specific to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

Notably, the Amazon Redmi 10 Pro Max quiz comes after hosting numerous other contests such as the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quiz, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G quiz and more.

Amazon Redmi Note 10 Pro Quiz Answers

Here are the Amazon Redmi Note Pro 10 Max quiz answers that you can check to be able to win Rs. 10,000 for free.

Question 1: Redmi Note 10 Pro Has Which Type Of Display?

Answer: 120Hz Super Amoled Display

Question 2: Redmi Note 10 Pro has which Quad camera?

Answer: 64MP+8MP+5MP+2MP

Question 3: When was the 1st Redmi Note Launched in India?

Answer: 2014

Question 4: What is the processor in Redmi Note 10 Pro?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Question 5: Redmi Note 10 Pro has charging speed of?

Answer: 33W Fast Charging

How To Play Amazon Redmi 10 Prime Quiz?

Similar to other Funzone quiz contests, you can participate in this quiz contest only via the Amazon app. So, head on to the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to download the app on your Android or iOS device respectively. Now, you can either sign in or create an Amazon account to participate in the quiz.

After logging in, search for the Funzone section and scroll down to Amazon Redmi Note 10 Pro Max quiz contest. Now, click the banner to start answering the questions to play the quiz. Once you provide correct answers to all questions, then you will be able to enter the lucky draw wherein you can win Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

