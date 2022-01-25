Amazon Redmi Note 11S Quiz Answers; Chance To Win Redmi Note 11S News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi is launching the Redmi Note 11S smartphone on February 9 in India. The smartphone can be purchased via Amazon India. Ahead of the official launch, the e-commerce site is now giving you a chance to win the Redmi Note 11S smartphone. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly.

One wrong answer can deprive to enter the prize pool. So, here we're listing all correct answers to the Amazon Redmi Note 11S quiz to make your job easy.

Amazon Redmi Note 11S Quiz: Timing, How To Collect Prize?

The Amazon Redmi Note 11S quiz has gone live today on the e-commerce site and will run until February 25. There are a total of 7 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before April 15, 2022. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by February 27.

Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Additionally, there are some criteria for the Amazon quiz such as the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID). It is also important to note that employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate in the contest.

Amazon Redmi Note 11S Quiz: How To Play?

First, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details. Now, go to the home page and you can find the Amazon Redmi Note 11S quiz at the top of the page or you can search for the Redmi Note 11S and can get the quiz.

Alternatively, one can head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone to find the quiz. To start the game, you need to click on the banner.

Amazon Redmi Note 11S Quiz Answers

1. What is the tagline for the Redmi Note 11S?

Answer: Set The Bar

2. When is the Redmi Note 11S launching?

Answer: 9th Feb, 2022

3. Which was the first Redmi device to have 108MP camera?

Answer: Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

4. How many units of Redmi Note series have been sold globally so far?

Answer: 240 Million approx

5. Who was the first employee of Xiaomi India?

Answer: Manu Kumar Jain

