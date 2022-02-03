Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 Quiz: Answers & Win Redmi Smart TV X43 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Redmi is all set to unveil the Smart TV X43 on Feb 9 in India alongside the Redmi Note 11 and the Note 11s smartphones. Amazon already introduced new quiz contests for these smartphones which allow to win you the smartphones for free.

Now, the e-commerce site has introduced the Redmi Smart TV X43 quiz which will give you a chance to win the Redmi Smart TV X43. For that, you need to answer five questions correctly, related to the upcoming Redmi smart TV. One wrong answer will eliminate you to enter the prize pool. To make your job easy, here we are listing all the correct answers to the Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 quiz.

Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 Quiz: How To Play?

Before knowing the answers, you must know how to find the Redmi Smart TV X43 quiz on Amazon. First, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Since the Amazon quiz is not available on the web version. Now, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account by giving your contact details.

Then, go to the home page and you can find the Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 Quiz at the top of the page. Alternatively, one can head over to the Amazon Home Page > Menu section > Programs and Features >FunZone to find the quiz. Now you can see the Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 quiz banner. To start the game, you need to click on the banner. Now, you'll have to answer the questions and Amazon will also give you options for each question.

Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 Quiz Answers

1. Redmi X series was the highest-selling series in the 4K segment on Amazon in 2021

Answer: True

2. Which of these display features are available in Redmi 4K Smart TVs?

Answer: All of the above

3. What's the screen resolution for the Redmi Smart TV X series?

Answer: Ultra High Definition

4. Which is the new segment in which Redmi TV is launching in?

Answer: 43' UHD

5. When's the launch for Redmi Smart TV X43?

Answer: 9th Feb

Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 Quiz: Timing, How To Collect Prize?

The Amazon Redmi Smart TV X43 quiz is now live on the e-commerce site and will run until February 16, 2022. There are a total of 3 prizes that will be given under this contest and the winner will be selected by a random draw of lots. The prize will be delivered to the winner on or before April 4, 2022. One can check winners' names by going to the winner section by February 21.

Besides, Amazon will also contact the winners individually through Email/SMS. Amazon quiz has some criteria including the participant should be of age 18 years or above and should have valid ID proof (Pan Card, Voter ID) and employees of Amazon and their family members are not eligible to participate in the contest.

