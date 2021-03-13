Just In
- 10 min ago iQOO 7 India Launch Teased Via Cryptic Tweet: Another Gaming Phone In Offing?
-
- 46 min ago Oppo A94 5G, A54 5G Specs, Price Details Revealed; New Mid Rangers Incoming
- 1 hr ago Micromax IN 1 India Launch Date Revealed: What We Expect
- 1 hr ago How To Confuse AI Algorithm Tech Firms Use To Spy On You
Don't Miss
- News Appalled by ongoing crimes against Asian-Americans: Nadella
- Movies Salman Khan Announces The Release Date Of Radhe With An Action-Packed First Look Poster
- Lifestyle Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021: Date, Significance And Quotes
- Sports LeBron's Lakers snap skid after All-Star break, Embiid injury overshadows 76ers win
- Education JKSSB Class 4 Result 2021 To Be Released Soon
- Automobiles Honda H’ness CB350 Voluntary Recall In India Over Gearbox Issues: Here Are The Details!
- Finance SBI Contactless Credit Card; Tap to Pay For Quick Payments Upto Rs 5000
- Travel Relaxing Summer Getaways From Kolkata
Amazon Redmi TV Quiz: You Chance To Play And Win Redmi TV
Amazon hosts several fun events, including the daily quiz. Apart from this, there are selected quizzes on the platform that offer exciting rewards to winners. Here is the Amazon Redmi TV quiz, as the name suggests, will reward winners with a new Redmi TV. Of course, you'll need to answer the questions correctly.
Amazon Redmi Quiz Answers
We've made things easier by putting out the questions and the answers here. Make sure you select the right ones to stand a chance to win the Redmi TV.
Question 1: What are the pillars of focus for Redmi in India?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2: How long has Xiaomi Smart TV been No. 1 in India in its category?
Answer: 10 consecutive quarters
Question 3: Where are Xiaomi TVs that are sold in India manufactured?
Answer: India
Question 4: Which of these Smart features are available on Patchwall?
Answer: All of the above
Question 5: What is the name of the pet in the latest Mi TV advertisement?
Answer: Bruno
How To Play Amazon Redmi TV Quiz?
There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Redmi TV quiz on Amazon. Like all Amazon quizzes, the Redmi TV quiz is also app-only. You can download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. You will need to log in with your Amazon account or create a new one to play the Amazon Redmi TV quiz.
Once done, you can find the Amazon Redmi quiz on the homepage. Just keep scrolling down in the Amazon app > Offers > Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can find the Amazon Redmi TV quiz by selecting the Menu tab > Programs and Features > FunZone. Once you find the Amazon Redmi TV quiz, click on the banner and the questions will appear.
As noted, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Here, Amazon will pick the winners as part of the lucky draw. Lucky winners stand a chance to win a new Redmi TV. The quiz is currently live on the app, which means you still have a chance to play and win!
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
65,000
-
38,000
-
79,999
-
69,999
-
36,965
-
51,510
-
18,999
-
14,999
-
49,590
-
42,640