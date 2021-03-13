Amazon Redmi TV Quiz: You Chance To Play And Win Redmi TV News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Amazon hosts several fun events, including the daily quiz. Apart from this, there are selected quizzes on the platform that offer exciting rewards to winners. Here is the Amazon Redmi TV quiz, as the name suggests, will reward winners with a new Redmi TV. Of course, you'll need to answer the questions correctly.

Amazon Redmi Quiz Answers

We've made things easier by putting out the questions and the answers here. Make sure you select the right ones to stand a chance to win the Redmi TV.

Question 1: What are the pillars of focus for Redmi in India?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: How long has Xiaomi Smart TV been No. 1 in India in its category?

Answer: 10 consecutive quarters

Question 3: Where are Xiaomi TVs that are sold in India manufactured?

Answer: India

Question 4: Which of these Smart features are available on Patchwall?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: What is the name of the pet in the latest Mi TV advertisement?

Answer: Bruno

How To Play Amazon Redmi TV Quiz?

There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before playing the Redmi TV quiz on Amazon. Like all Amazon quizzes, the Redmi TV quiz is also app-only. You can download the Amazon app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. You will need to log in with your Amazon account or create a new one to play the Amazon Redmi TV quiz.

Once done, you can find the Amazon Redmi quiz on the homepage. Just keep scrolling down in the Amazon app > Offers > Amazon Quiz. Alternatively, you can find the Amazon Redmi TV quiz by selecting the Menu tab > Programs and Features > FunZone. Once you find the Amazon Redmi TV quiz, click on the banner and the questions will appear.

As noted, you will need to answer all the questions correctly to enter the prize pool. Here, Amazon will pick the winners as part of the lucky draw. Lucky winners stand a chance to win a new Redmi TV. The quiz is currently live on the app, which means you still have a chance to play and win!

