Amazon Republic Day Edition Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 26,000 Amazon Pay Balance
Amazon gives people an opportunity to win various prizes through its multiple quiz contests. On the occasion of Republic Day, Amazon is hosting several quiz contests, one of them is the Republic Day Edition Quiz. The contest has already gone live and will run till January 28. The quiz consists of six questions and one can win Rs. 26,000 Amazon Pay balance by answering all questions correctly.
The questions are Constitution related and the prize will be given to only one winner. The winner's name will be declared on January 29 and it can be checked by going to the lucky draw winner section. Here we are detailing how to play the Amazon Republic Day Edition quiz contest.
Amazon Republic Day Edition Quiz: How To Play?
The process is the same as the Amazon daily quiz contest. As Amazon quiz is only available on mobile. So, you need to install the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.
Then go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone to enter the game. Amazon will contact the winners individually via email or SMS and Rs. 26,000 Amazon Pay balance will be credited to the winner Amazon account on or before February 9.
Amazon Republic Day Edition Quiz Answers
Question 1. Which of these concepts highlighted in the Indian Constitution are inspired by the French Constitution?
Answer: All of the above
Question 2. Which of these awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day?
Answer: All of the above
Question 3. Who was the first chief guest for India's first Republic day celebrations?
Answer: Sukarno
Question 4. Which is the lengthiest written constitution in the world?
Answer: Constitution of India
Question 5. The National Anthem of India Jana-Gana-Mana was originally composed in which language?
Answer: Bengali
Question 6. Which Christian Hymn is played during Republic Parade?
Answer: Abide with me
